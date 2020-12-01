Instagram is rolling out Live Rooms, the company’s latest feature that lets users go live with up to three other people. It expands the scope of the existing Instagram Live feature whose duration recently got increased to 4 hours.

With the Live Rooms feature, an Instagram Live session can include a total of four participants – one host and three guests. Before this change, the total number of users in Live sessions were two — one host and a single guest. As a result, the host had to terminate the session with the current guest in order to bring new guests to the discussion.

Use Instagram Live Rooms

Getting started with Instagram Live Rooms is quite straightforward. To begin with, you will have to create an Instagram Live session. You can do this from the ‘Live’ tab, which is accessible from the Create ‘+’ button. Alternatively, you can just swipe left from the home screen to access the Live tab.

Once you’ve opened the Live tab, add a title to the stream if necessary and tap on the Live button present at the bottom portion of the screen. After starting the live session, you can tap on the Rooms icon to invite other participants. According to Instagram, you can either add all three guests simultaneously or choose to add other guests later.

Instagram Live Rooms is now available in India and Indonesia. If everything goes according to the plan, we can expect the company to expand this feature to more regions in the foreseeable future.