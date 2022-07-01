Instagram for iOS Now Supports In-App Account Deletion; Here’s How It Works!

Apple recently updated its App Store Review Guidelines for developers and as a result, Instagram was forced to add an in-app option to let users delete or deactivate their Instagram accounts. So now, if you want to get rid of the Meta-owned social media platform, you can do so by heading to the Instagram app on your iPhone. Check out the details below.

How to Delete an Instagram Account on iOS App?

Apple’s new updated App Store Review Guidelines state that if a developer offers an account creation option within their app on iOS, they should also offer an in-app account deletion option.

Instagram’s new functionality is surely a welcome change for those trying to get rid of Instagram but could not due to the complicated process of account deletion on Instagram. To recall, the current process of deleting or deactivating your Instagram account involved the struggle of logging into your Instagram account via a web browser to perform the deed.

So, if you want to know how you can delete or deactivate your Instagram account from right within the app, follow the steps right below.

Tap the three-line button present on the Profile page on the Instagram app.

Now, select the “Settings” option on the top and go to the “Account” section.

Scroll down to the bottom of this section to find the new “Delete Account” option. Tap the option to initiate the process.

Note: On the next page, Instagram will give you the option to “Deactivate” your account rather than entirely deleting it. If you deactivate your account, it will be hidden from other Instagram users until you log back in.

Tap the “Delete Account” button to permanently delete your Instagram account.

This way, you can now easily delete or deactivate your Instagram account from within the app. Once you initiate the account deletion process, you will get one month to again log into your Instagram account to prevent permanent deletion.

Going forward, apps that do not currently offer an in-app account deletion option will need to offer it to comply with Apple’s new policy. Otherwise, Apple says that they might face delays in reviews when they submit an update for their app on iOS.

So, what do you think about this new policy by Apple? Have you considered deleting your Instagram profile previously? If yes, you can check out our list of other Instagram alternatives. Also, let us know your thoughts on the new in-app account deletion option on Instagram in the comments below.