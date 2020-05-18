Instagram is announcing a new feature today called ‘Guides’. The feature is aimed at helping users discover recommendations, tips, and content from their favourite creators more easily and is rolling out now.

Keeping in mind the Coronavirus pandemic, Instagram is first rolling out Guides for wellness content. The company has partnered with public figures and organisations to publish wellness content. According to the company’s blog post, Guides are currently only accessible by heading over to participating users’ profiles. Here are the creators and organisations Instagram has partnered with so far:

@afspnational

@heads_together

@vitaalere

@klicksafe

@headspace_aus

@deepikapadukone

@sudahdong

@eenfance

While viewing guides, you will also be able to see posts and videos that the creator has paired with the guides, along with tips and advice. Moreover, you can learn more by tapping on the image or video. Also being added is the ability to share guides to stories. You can do this by tapping on the three dot icon on the upper right corner.

As of this writing, I am unable to see Guides in any of the accounts that Instagram has partnered with. However, based on the screenshots, Guides will show up in the same place where IGTV currently shows up on profiles. The company has also said that Guides will soon be accessible from the Explore feed as well.