The Wait is Over: Instagram Finally Launches an Official iPad App

After years of waiting, iPad users are finally getting some love from Instagram as the platform has finally introduced its standalone app for the tablet.

This story comes from the latest blog post by Instagram, allowing iPad users to install the Instagram app, which looks slightly different from its mobile counterpart. You can download the Instagram app for iPad from the App Store (visit).

As for the app design, it opens to the reels feed by default, probably a way to get you hooked on its short-form content, much like its competitor, TikTok. But you can browse other options on the left side.

Image Credit: Instagram

Stories still appear at the top, and jumping into the following feed will show posts and reels from the people you follow. The app obviously takes advantage of the bigger screen. Like, if you visit the DMs page, it will show the list of people you’ve been talking to and their chats alongside it, similar to Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp on iPad.

The company was in talks to develop an Instagram app for iPad back in April, probably motivated by the uncertain situation of TikTok in the U.S. Now the app is finally here, and you can download it on your iPad for free right away. Instagram has also announced that they are working on a similar experience for Android devices, which is “coming soon”.