Instagram Could Take on Tinder with Its Upcoming ‘Picks’ Feature

Anshuman Jain
Instagram app is seen in the App Store on an iPhone
Image Credit: Tada Images / Shutterstock
In Short
  • Instagram is testing a "Picks" feature that will allow users to discover shared interests among friends and bond over them.
  • It will show up above Instagram DMs, similar to Instagram Maps, and will let users add their interests like books, movies, games, and music.
  • The feature is currently under internal testing with no clear sight on when it will be available for everyone.

Instagram is internally testing a new ‘Picks’ feature that will allow users to discover common interests to bond over. As you can notice in the screenshot below, Picks will appear above your DMs, similar to Notes and Instagram Maps. Here, users can search for things they are interested in. This can include books, TV shows, movies, games, music taste, or more.

They can add interests to their Picks, and Instagram will find other friends who share similar interests. The Picks feature was first spotted by feature leaker Alessandro Paluzzi. The social media platform later confirmed the existence of the feature to TechCrunch.

Also Read: Instagram Just Rolled Out Reels Repost and a Snap Map-Like Feature

If Picks sounds familiar, it’s because dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, and Bumble have been done this for a while now. And it seems like Instagram wants to play the matchmaker now. Picks will encourage more connections among friends and followers alike.

Building connections is one of the things that Instagram head Adam Mosseri said the platform would focus on at the start of the year. He said in his post, “to help people connect with friends over the things they discover on Instagram.” This statement perfectly encapsulates the Picks feature, but it is currently under development and there is no information on its public rollout.

But what do you think about the Picks feature? Is it something you are interested in, or do you feel that Instagram is overcrowded with features? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

#Instagram

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

