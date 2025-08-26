Instagram’s New Feature Makes It Easy to Find Your College Friends

Instagram is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to add their college or university to their profile, allowing them to find friends and connect with classmates from the same campus.

This new feature is available for students in the U.S., who can “now add their school to their profile as a banner, and connect with other confirmed students,” as mentioned in Instagram’s announcement blog post. It will allow students to browse a directory of other students’ profiles, and you can even filter by year.

Image Credit: Instagram

To ‘Add School’ to your Instagram account, users will need to complete verification through the UNiDAYS verification platform. Once the process is done, you should be able to see your school banner on your profile page.

Also Read: Spotify Adds More Ways to Share Your Love of Music on Instagram

Image Credit: Instagram

TikTok introduced a similar feature just a week ago. So it goes without saying that this is Instagram essentially catching up to its competition. Even though the platform has been reportedly working on this feature for some time now.

That being said, there are two aspects to this new college-focused feature on Instagram. It can help new students make friends around the campus or find old classmates. Something that Instagram’s sister app, Facebook, was meant to do. On the other side, it could be used for nefarious reasons as well. So if you are planning to add school to your profile, it is best that you understand both aspects of this new feature.