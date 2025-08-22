Home > News > Spotify Adds More Ways to Share Your Love of Music on Instagram

Spotify Adds More Ways to Share Your Love of Music on Instagram

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
illustration of the Spotify logo in Gold with black shadows hivering over a marble podium with an abstract purple background
Image Credit: Maquette.pro/ Shutterstock
In Short
  • Spotify is introducing new audio previews and real-time song sharing features for Instagram.
  • The Audio previews feature lets you share any Spotify song as your Instagram Story with an audio snippet.
  • The real-time sharing feature lets you have your currently playing Spotify tracks show up on Instagram Notes.

Spotify and Instagram are growing their bond with new features, allowing users to share music more easily through audio previews in Instagram Stories and real-time sharing in Instagram Notes.

Spotify announced these new additions in a blog post, which are rolling out globally to everyone. Starting with the audio previews, which let you share any Spotify song as your Instagram Story with a snippet of its audio. 

How to Share Spotify Songs with Audio on Instagram Story

Audio previews let you share a snippet of any Spotify track with audio to your Instagram Story, and here’s how you do it.

  1. On Spotify, tap on the share icon in the bottom right side.
  2. In the share sheet, you can change the background of the audio preview.
  3. Next, tap the Instagram icon labelled as Stories. This will take you to your Story preview screen on Instagram.
  4. From here, you can share the audio preview as your Instagram Story.
Also Read: Meta AI Brings Real-Time Dubbing to Reels on Instagram and Facebook
Tap the share button on Spotify to share songs on Instagram Story with audio
Image Credit: Spotify

Any of your friends and followers viewing your story can tap the music card and jump to the song’s Spotify page to give it a listen for themselves.

Share Spotify Songs with Audio to Instagram Stories
Image Credit: Spotify

The real-time sharing feature lets you have your currently playing Spotify tracks show up on Instagram Notes. It will automatically update the track as it changes on Spotify, allowing your friends to check out what you are jamming to and respond to the Note. They can even add the song to their liked songs right from there.

Like audio previews, it is quite straightforward to link your Spotify with Instagram Notes and share songs in real time.

  1. Open your Instagram Notes and tap on the musical note icon.
  2. Select the Share from Spotify option. It should show the currently playing song on Spotify.
  3. Now, tap on the Share button to let everyone see what you are listening to.
Also Read: Spotify Lets You DJ Your Own Playlists with New ‘Mix’ Feature
Sharing Spotify Songs on Instagram Notes
Image Credit: Spotify

Sharing Spotify tracks on Instagram Notes isn’t a new feature per se, as it came out back in June. However, now it is available globally, so if you did not have this option before, you can go ahead and try it out. These new additions are taking Spotify’s social experience out of the app itself, and it is for this and other such integrations with Instagram that I can’t switch from Spotify.

Related Articles
Be Ready to Pay More for Spotify Premium If You Live Outside the US
Anshuman Jain Aug 4, 2025
Spotify’s AI DJ is About to Get a Whole Lot Smarter
Anshuman Jain Jul 30, 2025
Instagram Could Take on Tinder with Its Upcoming ‘Picks’ Feature
Anshuman Jain Aug 14, 2025
Instagram Just Rolled Out Reels Repost and a Snap Map-Like Feature
Anshuman Jain Aug 6, 2025
#Tags
#Spotify#Instagram

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...