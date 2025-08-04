You Can No Longer Go Live on Instagram Unless You Have This Many Followers

If you often use Instagram’s live feature, there is some bad news for you. The social media platform now requires users to have at least 1,000 followers on a public account to go live. This update comes from creators who tried to go live on Instagram, only to get a new notice that says, “Your account is no longer eligible to go Live.”

It further mentions, “We changed the requirements to use this feature. Only public accounts with 1,000 followers or more will be able to create live videos.”

Instagram later confirmed the change to TechCrunch. While it isn’t clear why Instagram added such a limit for going live, it is likely an effort to improve the Live experience on the app. Allowing only a limited number of users with a sizeable audience to go live, Instagram may be aiming to reduce lower-quality streams.

Moreover, it will also cut costs for the platform as hosting live sessions is a costly affair. That said, this decision has not gone down well with a lot of users, especially new creators who lost access to a valuable tool on the platform.

The move can also be seen as a measure to curb young users from going live on Instagram, even if they have parental approval. Instagram is not the first to impose such restrictions, since TikTok also requires 1,000 followers to go live, and YouTube needs at least 50 subscribers.