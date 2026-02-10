Instagram is Set to Take On Snapchat With a New Social Media App

Instagram is reportedly working on a completely new standalone social media app called ‘Instants’. This new app will allow users to share disappearing photos and messages, similar to Snapchat. The aim is to take on the ephemeral texting app, and Meta has already started testing it internally. The company is also working on a similarly named feature, which is also coming to Instagram.

The first signs of a standalone app were spotted by the well-known developer, Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a). He shared a screenshot on X, showing a reference to Instants seen in Instagram’s ‘Also from Meta’ page.

Image Credit: X/@alex193a

A Meta spokesperson has also confirmed that an internal prototype of the Instants app exists, but it is not being tested publicly. The app will reportedly allow users to exchange messages and photos, which will disappear after some time. Taking on the same concept as Snapchat.

This is Not Meta’s First Rodeo

If this does come to fruition, it won’t be the first time that Meta has “borrowed” a feature from Snapchat. The popular Instagram story feature is also carried from Snapchat stories. Moreover, just last year, Facebook revamped its Poke feature to work like Snapchat streaks.

So, it goes without saying that Meta desperately wants to have Snapchat’s piece of the pie. The company has already made its version of other popular apps, like Edits to replace CapCut and Threads, which is an X alternative. So another app in the pipeline does not sound out of the ordinary. But what do you think? Should Meta come out with its own Snapchat-like app? Let us know in the comments below.