Meta AI Brings Real-Time Dubbing to Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has launched a new AI tool for Facebook and Instagram creators called Meta AI Translations, which will auto-translate your reels, so you can take your content to the global stage.

Meta announced the new AI tool in a blog post today, explaining how creators can enable this feature from the ‘Translate your voice with Meta AI’ option before posting their content. Meta AI translation will automatically dub the content to match your voice and sync your lip movement, so the dubbing feels natural to the audience.

Image Credit: Meta

Creators can also add lip syncing and review the AI-generated dub before sharing their content. Meta says the new feature currently supports only two-way translation between English and Spanish. However, Meta says support for more languages is coming soon. Moreover, creators must have a public Instagram account or more than 1000 followers on Facebook to use AI translation.

Image Credit: Meta

Reels with translated dubbing will show a “Meta AI translation” label for transparency. Meta is also adding metrics that will allow creators to see how their content is doing in different languages. Meta AI translations will be available in all the regions where Meta AI is available, except for the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, Texas, and Illinois.