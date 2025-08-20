Home > News > Meta AI Brings Real-Time Dubbing to Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Meta AI Brings Real-Time Dubbing to Reels on Instagram and Facebook

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Meta AI Translations reels on Facebook Preview
Image Credit: Meta
In Short
  • Meta AI translations is a new tool for creators that can auto-translate reels, helping them break the language barrier and reach a global audience.
  • Creators will have the option to translate their reels and add lip syncing before sharing them with their audience.
  • Meta is also adding metrics that will allow creators to see how their content is doing in different languages.

Meta has launched a new AI tool for Facebook and Instagram creators called Meta AI Translations, which will auto-translate your reels, so you can take your content to the global stage.

Meta announced the new AI tool in a blog post today, explaining how creators can enable this feature from the ‘Translate your voice with Meta AI’ option before posting their content. Meta AI translation will automatically dub the content to match your voice and sync your lip movement, so the dubbing feels natural to the audience.

Meta AI Translations Feature in Facebook
Image Credit: Meta

Creators can also add lip syncing and review the AI-generated dub before sharing their content. Meta says the new feature currently supports only two-way translation between English and Spanish. However, Meta says support for more languages is coming soon. Moreover, creators must have a public Instagram account or more than 1000 followers on Facebook to use AI translation.

Meta AI Translations options between English and Spanish
Image Credit: Meta

Reels with translated dubbing will show a “Meta AI translation” label for transparency. Meta is also adding metrics that will allow creators to see how their content is doing in different languages. Meta AI translations will be available in all the regions where Meta AI is available, except for the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, Texas, and Illinois.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

