Instagram Will Soon Let You Customize Your Reels Preferences

Instagram now has over 3 billion monthly active users, and to celebrate this monumental milestone, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri shared a glimpse of a feature that will let you customize your reels preferences by toggling off topics that you are not interested in.

Manage Your Reels Algorithm on Instagram

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri shared a video celebrating the 3 billion monthly active user milestone, discussing the upcoming changes coming to the social media platform. He said, “almost all of our growth has been driven by DMs, Reels, and recommendations.”

He further added, “Because of that, we’re going to continue to focus on those products and reorient the app more around DMs, Reels, and recommendations over the next couple of months.”

One of the new changes is the “Your algorithm” section, which Mosseri showed in his Instagram video. It will allow users to see the topics Instagram thinks they are interested in, and then remove or add new topics based on their preferences. For example, if you had a breakup and don’t want to see relationship-related Reels anymore, you can remove that topic.

Image Credit: Instagram

Similarly, you can do the same with the rest of the topics of your algorithm. Leaker Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) also shared screenshots of this same feature just a week ago.

Meanwhile, Instagram is also planning to replace the Upload button in the bottom navigation bar with DMs for easier access. This is part of the platform’s renewed focus on DMs, reels, and recommendations. We are not sure when these changes will arrive, but we could see them on the Instagram app sometime soon.

The success of Instagram has left Facebook in the dust, which is still attempting to earn back its glory days by reviving features like poking and a friends-only feed. While both platforms belong to Meta, the success of Instagram has left Mark Zuckerberg concerned about the future of Facebook.