Instagram Now Saves Your Reels Watch History So You Never Lose a Recipe or Meme

Instagram has just announced a new “Watch History” feature that lets users check out all the previously seen Reels on the app. This makes it much easier for users to find that one lost Reel that they could not find again.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the new feature and explained that it works similarly to the Watch History feature on YouTube and Instagram’s rival app TikTok, which have offered similar capabilities for a while. You can find every reel that you have seen in an orderly grid. You can filter them by newest to oldest, date, and creator.

Where to Find Instagram Reels Watch History?

If you want to try out the new feature to see your Instagram reels watch history, here’s what you need to do:

Head to your Instagram profile. Tap on the hamburger menu in the top right corner. Go to Your Activity and then scroll down to Watch history.

This has been a highly requested feature by Instagram users. Previously, you had to check your Instagram watch history through Liked posts or by downloading your entire data. Compared to those workarounds, this new method is much simpler and easier to use.

Instagram has been putting Reels front and center as it has become the app’s biggest attraction. And to encourage more users move away from its rival TikTok, Instagram has been improving the Reel watching experience with additions like customized Reels preferences and the new Watch History feature. Even the latest app layout puts the Reels tab at the center of it.