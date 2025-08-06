Instagram Just Rolled Out Reels Repost and a Snap Map-Like Feature

Instagram has dropped three big features today for its users. First is reposts, allowing you to reshare content with your friends and followers, next is Instagram Map, just like Snapchat Map, and the last one is a new Friends section in the reels tab to see the videos your friends have liked.

Instagram announced these features in an official blog post today, with the platform head, Adam Mosseri, sharing a reel talking about the changes that are rolling out for everyone. So let’s take a quick look at them one by one.

Repost Reels on Instagram

Instagram now has a new repost option, similar to the one you might have seen on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). It lets you repost someone else’s content that will show up as a recommendation in your friends and followers’ feeds. They will see that you have reshared the reel, but will give credit to its original creator.

Image Credit: Meta

Reshares will appear in a separate Reposts section on your profile. This will help you manage your original posts and reshared content. It will also help the creators as reposts will help their reels reach beyond their typical audience.

Find Friends with Instagram Map

After Snapchat stories, Instagram is at it again, and this time it’s taking inspiration from Snap Maps to roll out Instagram Maps. This “inspired” implementation lets you check where your friends are if you allow location sharing with the Instagram Map. You can find the feature tucked at the top of the DMs list.

Image Credit: Meta

With Instagram Map, you can also explore location-based content your friends and favorite creators have shared. So if you want to know which restaurant your friend has been to, you can check it on the Instagram Map. Users can also leave a little note on the map, and you can choose whether to share your location with followers, specific accounts, or close friends instead.

Image Credit: Meta

Instagram mentions in its post, “Location sharing is off unless you opt in,” and it further adds, “your location is updated whenever you open the app or return to the app”. So unlike Snap Maps, your location will not be updated while the app is closed or running in the background, which is good for privacy reasons.

Friends Section in Reels Tab

Finally, you will now see a separate Friends section in the reels tab. Here, you can see the reels your friends and followers have interacted with. You can even find the Blends recommendation that you have started with your friends. But, in case you want to keep your things private, you can opt out of it as well.

Image Credit: Meta

This makes it easy to see the content your friends are watching. This feature has been live in the US since the start of 2025, but it is rolling out for everyone. It is worth noting that Instagram’s sister app, Facebook, also added a Friends tab to its app in March of this year.

These are some big additions that Instagram has dropped on the app, and you can try them out for yourself in the app. Let us know which feature you are excited about the most in the comments below.