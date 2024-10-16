Instagram’s Interactive Profile Cards Make It More Fun to Share

I’m not sure how many of you know about this, but Instagram allows you to share your profile in the form of cards. Similar to Snapchat QR codes, but they were pretty basic. They showed just your Instagram handle and the QR code at the top. But the platform is adding a touch of fun to it with a completely redesigned look available to everyone.

The new Profile cards are a bit interactive as they show your profile photo, display name, username, preferred pronouns, bio, song, occupation, and all the other stuff you have mentioned about yourself, along with the links in your bio. Flipping the card shows a QR code with your username, like before. This time, however, you can customize it with a background image that best matches your profile.

To customize the background, open your Instagram profile and head over to Share profile > pen icon > Change background. Once done, you can pick any of the available options below to share your new customized card with others.

So, if you’re a baker, you can have a picture of all the beautiful cakes you’ve baked, and if you’re a florist, you can have a picture of your shop to help folks find it fast. The feature is rolling out to everyone, so you should be able to access it on your app. If not, then update the Instagram app to the latest version.

This is a welcome change, but I would have appreciated the ability to add stickers to customize them even more. You can’t even change the position of the QR code or your username, only the background image, which is a little restricting for me. But what are your thoughts on the new customizable profile cards on Instagram? Do you like them? Will you share your profile using them in the future? Please let us know in the comments.