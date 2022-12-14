Instagram Announces BeReal-like Candid Stories, Notes, and More

Instagram has a new set of features for you, mainly for Stories and DMs. The social media app now has Candid Stories, which works on the premise of the BeReal app, among other things. Check out what’s new on Instagram.

New Instagram Features Added

Instagram is testing Candid Stories, which will allow you to post a story of the ‘real’ moment and will be shown to those who also post a candid. Much like it happens on the popular BeReal app, you will get daily notifications to post a candid story. The notification can also be switched off and you can just post one via the Stories camera.

The feature, which was rumored previously, will allow you to take a picture or a video using both the rear and front camera at the same. Candid Stories will soon be tested for Facebook Stories too and should reach all in some time.

Another feature, which is being rolled out, is Notes. The feature, inspired by Twitter, will let you post disappearing text and emojis (up to 60 characters). The option to add Notes will appear at the top of the DM section. You can share them with either the people you follow or your close friends. People will also be able to reply to your Notes.

For those who don’t know, Instagram was earlier testing the feature in select regions, including India. Instagram says, “During testing, we learned that people liked having a lightweight, easy way to share what’s on their mind and start conversations. From asking for recommendations to sharing what they’re up to, Notes give people a casual and spontaneous way to express themselves and connect with each other.“

The ‘Add Yours’ sticker for Instagram Stories is also getting a new update, which will allow others to participate and invite more people by selecting the ‘Pass it on’ option.

Instagram is also introducing Group Profiles to share posts and Stories in a shared profile with friends. This type of post will only be shared with the group members and not the followers. The posts will also appear in a separate Group Profile. Additionally, Collaborative Collections is a new feature, which will help you save posts with friends on a group or individual chats.

All these new Instagram features shall reach you gradually. Do let us know which one is your favorite in the comments below.