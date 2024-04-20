Indian Filmmakers Showcase ‘Shot on iPhone 15 Pro Max’ Movies at Film Festival

For a long time, films have been shot on traditional and bulky cameras, making the process tedious and time-consuming. However, back in 2023, director Vishal Bhardwaj broke free from the conventional methods of filmmaking and made “Fursat,” an entire movie shot using just an iPhone 14 Pro. Now, it seems more filmmakers are joining the fray.

In his statement about this bold and innovative move, Vishal Bhardwaj mentioned:

“You don’t need to restrain yourself with the shots, depth, or colors you capture. If you go all out with your vision, the results will surprise you.” – Vishal Bharadwaj

Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI), in collaboration with renowned directors Rohan Sippy, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Vishal Bhardwaj, will mentor five emerging filmmakers. Image Courtesy: Apple India

Saurav Rai, Archana Atul Phadke, Faraz Ali, Saumyananda Sahi, and Prateek Vats are to make short films using iPhones, which will premiere in the 2024 MAMI Select — Filmed on iPhone Program.

The selected filmmakers will use an iPhone 15 Pro Max to challenge traditional filmmaking methods. They will also be provided with a MacBook Pro equipped with the M3 Max Chip, giving them unparalleled performance and battery life, facilitating them to edit their footage even in the remotest of locations. On this revolutionary project, Vikramaditya Motwane made a comment stating:

“Whatever story you have inside of you can now be told with the device you carry around with you all day, iPhone is a real boon for filmmakers. It gives everybody a chance to shoot great things”

When asked about this project, Anupama Chopra, the director of the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image, talked about her and the academy’s effort to create an ecosystem that encourages innovation and creating an ecosystem for granting their students great opportunities. She stated:

“Our aim is to create an ecosystem that facilitates emerging filmmakers by creating opportunities that help them do new work and showcase it to a larger audience. MAMI Select — Filmed on iPhone is an important initiative in that direction, and we cannot wait for the world to see these stories using the filmmaking capabilities of iPhone 15 Pro Max and the editing prowess of MacBook Pro with M3“

It is nice to see people making an attempt to move away from conventional filming methods and adopt making films with devices such as their smartphones. This can prove to be revolutionary in the long run so let’s wait and see what impact this festival has on the broader filmmaking industry.

What do you think about this upcoming program? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!