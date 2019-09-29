IKEA has just stepped up the game with its augmented reality app “Place”. For those unaware of Place, it is the mobile app of the Swedish furniture giant that allows people to make use of AR to bring in the furniture right to their living room in order to get a rough idea of how it would look like after installation. With the recent update, the app has been made more practical and reliable.

In the latest version of the app, IKEA has added support for placing more than one item to your home so that you can view all the furniture you’re planning to buy, at the same time. Cool, right? This update would be perfect for people looking forward to furnishing their new home.

“Sometimes we all need that little bit of inspiration that sparks new ideas. That’s exactly what we want to achieve with Ikea Place.”, said Gerry Rogers, digital transformation leader at IKEA.

You can either manually pick all the items or explore the collection of Room Sets that are available by default. The update is live on the iOS App Store and will be coming soon to the Android version in the near future.

The new update also allows you to create and add products to a wish list so that you can easily remember what you’ve previously viewed or you’re planning to buy.

With smartphone makers pushing AR further ahead, we will be seeing similar AR-based applications from different brands for visualizing their products in the foreseeable future.

So, will you consider trying out the app before your next IKEA purchase? Tell us in the comments.

Download IKEA Place (iOS, Android)