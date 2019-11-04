Tech giant IBM on Monday announced launch of SkillsBuild platform in collaboration with the Directorate General of Training under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

As part of the programme, a two-year advanced diploma in information technology (IT), networking and cloud computing will be offered at the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs). The platform will also be extended to train ITI and NSTI faculty in artificial intelligence (AI) skills. SkillsBuild offers digital learning content from IBM and partners, like CodeDoor, Coorpacademy and Skillsoft.

“Our collaboration with the MSDE will help the next generation compete in the global economy. The platform will help students develop technical and professional skills needed for competitive ‘new collar’ jobs,” said Chaitanya Sreenivas, Vice-President and HR Head, IBM India.

“SkillsBuild platform will reinforce IBM’s commitment in enabling life-long learning in India and aligning with the Skills India initiative by the Indian government,” Sreenivas said.

The digital platform will also provide personal assessment for cognitive capabilities and personality via MyInnerGenius to students. They will then learn basics about digital technologies as well as professional skills, like resume writing, problem solving and communication. Students will also receive recommendations on role-based education for specific jobs, that include technical and professional learning.

“We are delighted to partner with IBM in empowering students with new-age capabilities and professional skills. This initiative will help the next generation scale themselves up to the changing market demands,” said Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.