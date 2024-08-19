Hunter x Hunter Manga is Officially Set to Return in October 2024

Hunter x Hunter fans have been celebrating the return of the author, Yoshihiro Togashi, for the last few months. The author has been feeding us constant updates, including his recent health problems, through his official X (Twitter) account. Now, despite the disheartening JJK news, manga fans have another major reason to celebrate as Hunter x Hunter is officially returning to Weekly Shonen Jump very soon. Find out when you can start reading the latest chapters of the HxH manga.

Today, Shonen Jump magazine officially announced the comeback of HxH manga to the magazine in the monthly update video on YouTube (see 4:10 mark). The popular shonen manga by Yoshihiro Togashi will resume its serialization in issue #45, which will be released on October 7, 2024.

Image Courtesy: HxH by Yoshihiro Togashi (YouTube/SHONEN JUMP CHANNEL OFFICIAL)

HxH fans can rejoice as volume 38 is releasing next month, followed by the return of the series in WSJ magazine in October.

After around two years, the adventures of Gon and his friends will be back in Weekly Shonen Jump. Despite the author recently sharing a concerning health update, which made fans concerned about a possible hiatus again, Togashi sensei continues to work on the manga and share updates on X often.

Fortunately, the announcement of the manga’s return has made fans happy today. That said, are you going to start reading HxH manga when it releases? Or, have you shelved it for good? Let us know in the comments below.