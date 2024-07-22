Hunter x Hunter Manga Volume 38 Gets a Release Date

The beloved Hunter x Hunter manga has been on a hiatus for a long time due to author Togashi’s severe health issues. However, this situation has turned around recently as Togashi has resumed work on the HxH manga. There is more to celebrate as Hunter x Hunter is close to a comeback. Today, the release date of Hunter x Hunter volume 38 has been officially announced, so let’s check out the details.

Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 Releases This September

It’s been a long time since the last volume of the Hunter x Hunter manga was released, which was titled Escape Dasshutsu. The Japanese version was released on November 4, 2022, and the English version was released on October 3, 2023, respectively.

Now, after nearly two years, volume 38 of the Hunter x Hunter manga is officially scheduled to be released on September 4, 2024, in Japan. "Hunter X Hunter" by Yoshihiro Togashi will release the next volume 38 on September 4, 2024 in Japan! pic.twitter.com/NL1BAaZl6s— Manga Mogura RE (Manga & Anime News) (@MangaMoguraRE) July 21, 2024

Furthermore, HxH volume 38 is said to have a total of 208 pages. The last ten chapters of the Hunter x Hunter manga, from 390 to 400, were not collected and released as a volume yet. So, we expect these chapters to be included in the latest volume.

This volume is currently priced at 572 Yen on the Shueisha Comics platform. The details about the release of the English version will be announced shortly, so stay tuned for updates. That said, are you excited for the impending return of the HxH manga? Let us know in the comments below.