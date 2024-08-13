Hunter x Hunter Author Shares a Concerning Health Update

Now, fans worry that the manga might go on a hiatus again as the author has hinted towards his bad health condition.

The author, Yoshihiro Togashi, then returned on May 1, 2024, informing fans he is working on the HxH manga again.

Created by Yoshihiro Togashi, the Hunter x Hunter manga arrived in 1998 and continued smoothly until 2006. However, after that, the manga started taking several breaks. While sometimes these hiatuses were brief, other times the mangaka went on long breaks. Sadly, this was all due to the author’s declining health.

As of now, the author has been working on new chapters of the series, but sadly, the author recently hinted that he is still facing some health issues. This again makes fans worried about the future of the manga, especially with a new HxH volume release right around the corner

The hiatuses of Hunter x Hunter are nothing new to the community, and still, they are crazy for such a popular Shonen manga series. Since HxH is incredibly popular, fans are always worried about the series’ future. "Hunter X Hunter" mangaka Togashi Yoshihiro says he is having back pains again. pic.twitter.com/Z7fYM6PNza— Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) August 12, 2024

In November 2018, HXH went on a break of almost four years as the mangaka’s health worsened significantly. However, Togashi is someone who would inform fans about his status to the fandom via his X account. So, fans learned that the mangaka wasn’t keeping well then, and he couldn’t even get up from bed if he wished to go to the washroom. So, how could he sit for hours to work on the manga?

The author finally returned, but following Chapter 400’s release in December 2022, the manga again went on hiatus, and we didn’t hear any news until May 1, 2024. Togashi sensei shared a glimpse of his works on X to let fans know that he has started working on the new chapters. Even though he didn’t share a release date, fans rejoiced just by learning that their favorite manga is nearing its return.

However, the community was recently disheartened to learn that the sensei is still dealing with severe back pain. Several fans commented on X to show their concern. Some requested the author hire someone to illustrate the figures for him, and several asked him not to risk his health for the manga. pic.twitter.com/O1pT5SCbel— 冨樫義博 (@Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) August 13, 2024

Despite his illness, the author seems to be powering through the back pain and still trying to deliver new chapters as soon as possible. So, we shouldn’t lose patience and hope to see him get better soon.