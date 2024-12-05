Hunter x Hunter Manga Goes on a Break Again with No Return Date in Sight

After a lengthy wait of two years, Hunter x Hunter fans finally got the chance to dive back into their favorite manga in 2024. Fans were excited to enjoy new chapters of Yoshihiro Togashi’s magnum opus in Weekly Shonen Jump. Togashi sensei delivered around ten chapters since HxH made its grand return. Although the Hunter x Hunter manga was releasing new chapters each week after week, the fans were still worried about a hiatus again. And, it seems our fears have come true.

Hunter x Hunter is officially set to go on a break after the release of chapter 410 on December 8, 2024. But the fact that the publication has not revealed the return date of the HxH manga yet is even more shocking.

According to the reports, Hunter x Hunter manga chapter 410 ends with the message, “The next publication will be announced in the magazine as soon as it is decided.” This means the break is going to commence on December 8, 2024, which is when Shonen Jump issue #2 will be released.

Image Credit: Madhouse (via Fandom)

Currently, there is no information available regarding how long this hiatus will be and when Hunter x Hunter will resume its serialization. It’s up to Togashi sensei and the Shonen Jump, and we have to wait to learn the reason behind this sudden break. It could stem from Togashi sensei’s long-term health issues and him again deciding to take a break before he continues work on Hunter x Hunter.

If so, we wish our beloved sensei a speedy recovery. The fans will patiently wait for the HxH manga to make a comeback in the meantime.

Stay tuned for more news about the Hunter x Hunter manga in the coming weeks as the author is known to share updates regarding his work on X. Having said that, did you expect the manga to go on a hiatus again? Let us know in the comments below.