As smartwatches are becoming more and more popular in the market, many companies are trying to gain a share of that market. We have seen tech companies like Xiaomi and IBM trying to come up with their versions of smartwatches. Now, watch-makers, Hublot is taking a swing with their $5800 smartwatch with wearOS.

We have seen the sibling company of Tag Heuer, Hublot, come up with a special “World Cup Edition” smartwatch back in 2018. Now, they have developed the second iteration of their previous watch and named it the “Big Bang E”.

This smartwatch, running Google’s wearOS platform, comes in two different variants — a titanium build and a higher-end black ceramic build. The titanium one costs $5200 (~Rs 3,92,200) and the latter one goes up to $5800 (~Rs 4,37,460).

Other than the build materials, there are not many differences between the two variants. Both of the watches come with a 42mm dial with an OLED screen coated with a sapphire crystal on top. They are powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC and feature 1GB of RAM with 8GB of internal storage. Both are powered by a 300mAh battery that can go from 0-100% in about 2 hours and 30 minutes, according to the company.

Now, apart from general smartwatch features, the Hublot Bing Bang E features some extra perks being a luxury smartwatch. The watches will feature some watch faces created by “talented Hublot ambassadors and Friends of the Brand”. These watch faces will come to the watch gradually after its release.

Also, for the first time in Hublot’s history, the company will sell this watch online via their website and the Wechat network in China. According to the company, it will then become available in traditional boutique shops.

Now, these features and watch faces do not justify the $5800 price tag for the smartwatch. A general customer can get a decent wearOS smartwatch for as low as $300, like the Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch. However, if you are a person who fancies luxury items, then the Big Bang E might be a good choice for you.

You can check out the Big Bang E for more details. And if you want to get one, register for a “notify me” alert from their buying page.