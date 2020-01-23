Chinese tech giant, Huawei, has just launched its latest budget fitness band in India. Called Huawei Band 4, the device was originally unveiled in China alongside the Huawei VR Glass last October. It comes with a number of cool features at an affordable price-point, including sleep tracking, heart-rate monitor, music control, camera control, call and message notifications and more. In an official press statement, the company said that the device is a “perfect blend of design aesthetics, cutting edge technology and fitness essentials, making it a truly perfect health companion”.

Huawei Band 4 Specs and Features

The Huawei Band 4 features a 0.96-inch LCD color touch-screen display (160 x 80 pixels) with 2.5D curved glass and an oleophobic coating. It is powered by the Apollo 3 chipset and comes with a number of sensors such as a three-axis accelerometer, infrared wear sensor, pedometer and an optical heart-rate monitor. It also comes with an SpO2 sensor to measure blood oxygen levels.

The device comes with nine exercise modes, including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycle, indoor cycle, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine. It also offers notifications for calls and messages and an incoming call-mute function. Other notable features include sleep tracking, sedentary reminder and more.

The Huawei Band 4 comes with Bluetooth 4.2LE and can connect to devices running Android 4.4+ or iOS 9+. It is also dust-resistant and waterproof up to a depth of 50 meters. It also comes with a 91mAh battery that the company claims will last up to 9 days on a single charge.

Huawei Band 4 Price and Availability

Huawei is offering its latest fitness band in India in a Graphite Black color for Rs. 1,999, which is almost identical to its 199 yuan price-tag in China. It will soon be available for purchase from Flipkart, but there’s no word on the exact date just yet.