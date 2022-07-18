HP Pavilion Plus 14, Pavilion x360 14 Laptops with 12th-Gen Intel CPU Launched in India

After refreshing its 15-inch Pavilion laptop with Intel’s latest 12th-Gen processors earlier this year, HP has now upgraded its Pavilion 14 line with the new HP Pavilion Plus 14 and Pavilion x360 14 in India. The laptops come with a thin and light form factor, the latest Intel 12th Gen processors, and more. So, let’s take a closer look at the devices right below!

HP Pavilion 14 Laptops: Specs and Features

Starting with the Pavilion Plus 14, the laptop comes with a 14-inch 2.2K IPS LCD screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio with support for 100% sRGB color gamut and a peak brightness of 300 nits. The 2-in-1 Pavilion x360 14, on the other hand, sports a 14-inch Full HD multi-touch-enabled display with support for 45% NTSC and a peak brightness of 250 nits. Both displays are EyeSafe-Certified.

Under the hood, the traditional Pavilion Plus 14 laptop, which comes in a thin 16.5mm all-metal chassis, packs the Intel 12th-Gen Core i5-12500H paired with Intel Iris XE graphics. The Pavilion x360 14 can pack up to Intel’s 12th-Gen Core i5-1235U CPU and Intel’s Iris XE GPU. As for memory, both laptops come with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The Pavilion Plus 14, however, comes with a bigger 51Whr battery than the 43Whr battery inside the hybrid Pavilion x360 14.

HP Pavilion Plus 14 (Space Blue)

Coming to the I/O ports, the Pavilion Plus 14 features 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a MicroSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Pavilion x360 14 has one USB-C port, a couple of USB-A ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, a microSD reader, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

Other than these, the new HP Pavilion 14 laptops come with dual speakers with audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth version 5.2 technologies. The Pavilion Plus 14 comes with a fingerprint sensor with Windows Hello support and the Pavilion x360 14 is the first Pavilion laptop to come with a manual webcam shutter for enhanced privacy.

Both the models run Windows 11 Home, 5MP web camera with HP Presence tech, HP Command Center, and HP Palette pre-installed. They come in multiple color options; the Pavilion Plus 14 comes in two color variants, namely, Natural Silver and Warm Gold, while the Pavilion x360 14 has three colors – Pale Rose Gold, Natural Silver, and Space Blue.

Price and Availability

The new HP Pavilion 14 laptops are currently available to buy on HP’s official website and other large-format retail stores across India, starting today. The Pavilion Plus 14 is available at a starting price of Rs 78,999, while the Pavilion x360 14 has a starting price of Rs 76,999 in the country.