HP OMEN 16 and Victus 15 Gaming Laptops Get Refreshed with Latest Intel and AMD CPUs

As most laptop makers have been doing recently, HP has also refreshed its Omen 16 and Victus 15 gaming laptops with the latest from Intel and AMD and a few more enhancements. The laptops also come with minor design changes, which mainly include a bigger trackpad. Here are the details to know.

HP Omen 16 2022: Specs and Features

The Omen 16 is mostly similar to the 2021 model, except for the hardware changes. It comes with support for up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9-12900H series processor or the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mobile processor. It can also pack up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU. The laptop also includes support for up to 32GB DDR5 4800 MHz RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.

The new Omen 16 also includes better thermal performance and the OMEN Dynamic Power mode in the OMEN Gaming Hub to detect GPU and CPU capacity in real-time along with a built-in IR thermopile sensor. This is said to result in an 18% improved CPU and 36% GPU performance compared to last year’s model.

It comes with a 16.1-inch IPS anti-glare display, which can support up to a QHD screen resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Eyesafe display certification for low blue light, up to 300 nits of brightness, and 100% sRGB.

You will also get one SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, two HDMI 2.1 ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-C ports, support for up to Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a multi-format SD media card reader, per-key RGB backlit keyboard, dual speakers with audio by Bang & Olufsen, and Windows 11 Home.

The HP Omen 16 2022 comes in Shadow Black and ​Ceramic White color options.

HP Victus 15 2022: Specs and Features

The HP Victus 15 2022 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate and Full HD screen resolution. It also comes with Eyesafe low-blue light certification. The device packs up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor options, paired with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU with 2nd generation ray-tracing power or AMD Radeon RX 6500M GPU.

It also comes equipped with up to 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. Other than this, the laptop has one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, HDMI 2.1, and Ethernet ports, along with a combo audio jack and a multi-format SD media card reader. It runs Windows 11 Home and gets dual speakers with audio by B&O, a backlit keyboard, and more.

Price and Availability

HP Omen 16 starts at $1199.99 (around Rs 93,200), while the HP Victus 15 has a starting price of $799.99 (around Rs 62,100). Both laptops will be available to buy this summer via HP.com and Best Buy. Both the new HP laptops come with the pre-installed Omen Gaming Hub with the new Optimizer feature, Gallery, Rewards, Oasis Live, and OMEN Light Studio.