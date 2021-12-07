HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop with up to 11th-Gen Intel CPU, RTX 3070 GPU Launched in India

HP has introduced a new gaming laptop as part of its Omen series, the Omen 16, in India. The gaming laptop comes with the Intel 11th Gen processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, better thermal management, up to 165Hz refresh rate, and more.

HP Omen 16 Features and Specs

The Omen 16 gets a 16.1-inch IPS QHD display with support for up to 165Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display supports the Eyesafe display certification to avoid straining the eyes during long gaming sessions. The laptop is powered by the new 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU. There’s support for up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD. This is claimed to offer up to 2 times storage access speed as compared to traditional SSDs.

The laptop comes with support for the Omen Tempest Cooling system, which has an upgraded fan (2.5x slimmer and 2x more number of blades) for improved thermal management. It also comes with the Omen Dynamic Power Technology, which can distribute power to the CPU and the GPU (by observing their real-time capacity) for better gameplay. The tech uses the IR Thermopile sensor, which figures out the temperature of the internals direct contact.

There’s support for an 83Whr battery, which is claimed to last up to 9 hours on a single charge. It supports audio from Bang & Olufsen. Additionally, the laptop comes with the Omen Gaming Hub for users to have an enhanced gaming experience. It also supports a four-zone RGB anti-ghosting keyboard.

As for the port placement, the Omen 16 comes with a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A port (HP Sleep and Charge), 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, one audio jack, one HDMI 2.1 port, one mini DisplayPort, an AC smart pin, and one RJ-45. The laptop runs Windows 11 Home.

The HP Omen 16 is priced at Rs 1,39,999 (11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060) and Rs 1,74,999 (11th Gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070). It is now available to buy via HP stores, HP online store & other leading online/offline stores.