HP Envy x360 15 Launched in India; Check out the Details!

HP has launched the new Envy x360 15 laptop for content creators in India. The laptop comes with 12th Gen Intel processors, support for an OLED display, and more. Have a look at the price, features, and more details below.

HP Envy x360 15: Specs and Features

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop and has a 15.6-inch OLED touch display with a 100% DCI P3 color gamut, VESA Trueback HDR 500, and Eyesafe certification. It also comes with support for HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen.

The laptop can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core EVO i7 processor, coupled with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. There’s support for a 5MP front camera with IR face recognition login technology and Auto frame technology. It also has a physical camera shutter for improved privacy.

Connectivity-wise, the HP Envy x360 15 supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth version 5.2, SuperSpeed USB Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, Thunderbolt port, and headphone/microphone combo. It also has audio by Bang and Olufsen and is equipped with HP Palette software, HP QuickDrop for easy file transfer, skin temperature and system noise in Smart Sense, and more. The laptop has up to 10 hours of battery life and supports HP Fast Charge. It runs Windows 11.

Price and Availability

The HP Envy x360 15 will be available in multiple configurations and starts at Rs 82,999. Have a look at them below.