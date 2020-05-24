Instagram recently introduced a feature that lets you take a bundle of your Instagram data when you leave the app. The social media platform was kind of forced to release this feature after Britain’s exit from the EU. Reportedly, after the Brexit, major tech companies like Google and Facebook are moving their data from the UK to the US. So if you were planning to leave Instagram, you won’t leave completely empty-handed now.

Now, the feature works exactly how you expect it to work. So, by using this feature you will be able to get your hands on a copy of everything you have done on the platform to-go. The data will contain all the posts you have shared, the comments you wrote, your profile info, and “more”.

How to Download Instagram Data

The feature lies in the “Privacy and Security” tab of the “Settings” menu and here is how you can get your copy of data from Instagram:

Go to the “ Download Your Data ” page on Instagram, which the developers recently added.

” page on Instagram, which the developers recently added. Enter your email address associated with your Instagram account in the text field and click “Next”.

Enter your Instagram password on the following page.

Finally, click the “Request Download” button.

Now, what this feature does is, it creates a single, comprehensive file containing all your Instagram information. According to the data download page, the developers can take up to 48 hours of time to gather all the data. Once they are done, they will create a file and send a link to that file directly in your email.

Now, once you place your request for data download the first time, you cannot place the same for the second time for that account. The data download page reads, “We can only work on one request from your account at a time,”.

When you try to place a second request from an account, the page will deny your request saying “You Can’t Request Another Download”.

So, if you are thinking of leaving the popular picture-sharing platform, despite its recent feature upgrades like saving live IGTV videos or the “Guides” to wellness content, you will have a parting gift. Even if you don’t leave the platform, you can check out what data of yours the Facebook-owned platform possesses.