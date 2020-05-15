Instagram Live has always been popular, and as we are now stuck in an unprecedented, and long, Coronavirus lockdown, the platform is quickly becoming the place where people hang out and conduct activities. Creators have been using Instagram Live to perform for their fans, and we here at Beebom have also used IG Live to hang out with other creators and more (shameless plug: follow us on Instagram).

However, one of the biggest issues with Instagram Live is the fact that once the live stream is over, you can only share it to your Instagram Story. That’s all well and good, but it means your Live session only lives for another 24 hours in the story and is then gone forever. Fortunately, Instagram is now fixing that.

Want to save your Live videos to IGTV? Now you can 🤩 and they'll stick around longer than 24 hours in stories. pic.twitter.com/x5OjjmcA7u — Instagram (@instagram) May 14, 2020

The company announced in a tweet that it’s bringing the ability to save Live videos to IGTV. This is good for a bunch of reasons. Predominantly, because creators can now make proper archives of their streams, and their audiences can rewatch the streams again if they want to; without having the 24 hour time limit that stories do. It should also help IGTV get more users. The platform hasn’t quite taken off the way Instagram probably imagined it would, but adding archived live streams into IGTV might just get more people opening that particular section of the Instagram app.