After the boom of video conferencing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The Mountain View-based software giant integrated its video calling service, Google Meet with Gmail on the web as well in the iOS and Android apps. However, if you’re not a Google Meet user, then the dedicated tabs for the service on the web and in the apps become useless. So, here’s how to disable it on every platform.

How to Disable Google Meet in Gmail App (Android and iOS)

Now, the “Meet” tab on the Gmail app is much more prominent as it sits at the bottom with a dedicated section. However, if you’re a Zoom-er instead of a “Meet” user, then this tab is essentially a waste of space for the apps. So, here is how to disable it on iOS and Android apps.

Launch the Gmail app on your iOS or Android device.

Tap the hamburger menu at the top-left corner.

Scroll down to the bottom and tap “Settings” to open it.

Choose your preferred profile, if you have multiple profiles registered.

Here, under the “General” section you’ll find a switch for “Meet” with the description title, “Show the Meet tab for video calling”.

Toggle the switch to turn it off and boom! You’re done.

Repeat the previous two steps for your other profiles.

So now, when you open the Gmail app on your device, the “Meet” tab won’t be there anymore.

How to Disable Google Meet in Gmail on the Web

Now, unlike in the apps, the “Meet” tab is much less prominent on the web platform. However, if you’re not going to use it, then what’s the point of keeping it? So, follow the steps below to disable it on the web.

Open your Gmail account using any web browser.

Click the gear icon at the top-right to open the “Quick Settings” menu.

Click “See all Settings” under the “Quick Settings” menu.

Open the “Chat and Meet” tab from the list of tabs at the top bar of the “Settings” menu.

From here, you can choose the option “Hide the Meet section in the main menu” to disable “Meet” on the web platform of Gmail.

Click “Save Changes” to save your preference.

So, if you get annoyed with the “Meet” tab on the web and especially in the apps, then follow the above steps to remove it from your sight.