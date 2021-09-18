Here’s How the iPhone 13 Box Looks Without Plastic Wrap

When Apple announced the iPhone 13 series earlier this week, the company revealed its plans to stop using plastic wrap on the phone’s box. This move, according to Apple, will help avoid the wastage of 600 metric tons of plastic. In case you were wondering what the new iPhone 13 box would look like, an image shared on popular Chinese microblogging platform Weibo gives us the first look.

iPhone 13 Box Without Plastic Wrap

Replacing the plastic wrap is a tear-off plastic strip glued to the box. The new plastic strip serves two benefits. It helps the box stay intact, which eliminates the risk of box contents getting out during transit. It is also beneficial to know if someone has previously unboxed the iPhone before it reaches your hand. Hence, if you are planning to get a brand-new iPhone 13, be on the lookout for the new paper strip.

According to Apple, eliminating outer plastic wraps is part of its goal to entirely remove plastic from all packaging by 2025. With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple says it has used 100% recycled rare earth elements in magnets and recycled tin in the solder of the main logic board & battery management unit. Furthermore, the Cupertino giant has used recycled gold on the plating of the main logic board and the wire in cameras.

Apple also highlighted that it is carbon neutral for global corporate operations now. The company has ambitious plans to have a net-zero climate impact across the entire business by 2030. This includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles.

If you are interested to purchase the iPhone 13, take a look at the official hands-on video. We have also curated separate lists with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro case recommendations.