Check out iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Official Hands-on Video

Earlier this week, Apple launched the iPhone 13 series with a 20 percent smaller notch, ProMotion display, A15 Bionic chip, and more. The device is already up for pre-orders across the globe and will start shipping from September 24. Prior to everyone’s reviews, if you are interested in checking out the hands-on video of these new iPhones ahead of the iPhone 13 embargo that ends on September 21 (6:30 PM IST), Apple has shared an official guided tour video on its YouTube channel.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Official Hands-on Video

Apple filmed the guided tour of the iPhone 13 series at its Tower Theatre Apple Store located in Los Angeles, California. It primarily showcases the new iPhone models with their camera capabilities. Notably, the video walks you through the new camera features such as cinematic mode, photographic styles, and macro photography. It also highlights the durability of the new iPhones and the Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion.

“Find the right iPhone for you. Let’s walk through the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max as we explore the incredible new features, sizes, and colors available. Learning about the new models and the differences between them will help you decide which is the right one for you,” wrote Apple.

You can watch the guided tour video of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro below:

Meanwhile, you could take a look at our iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 comparison and iPhone 13 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro comparison to know what these new iPhone models have to offer with respect to their predecessors. While you are at it, do not forget to check out our iPhone 13 case recommendations and iPhone 13 series wallpapers.