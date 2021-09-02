You Can Get the JioPhone Next for as Low as Rs. 500 Next Week; Here’s How

Back in June, Reliance partnered with Google to launch the JioPhone Next for the India market. Now, the company is aiming to launch the device in India as the cheapest 4G-enabled smartphone on September 10. Although previous rumors suggested that the device might start at Rs 3,499, recent reports say that Reliance might sell the device starting from Rs 5,000 in the country. However, potential customers can get their hands on the JioPhone Next by paying as low as Rs. 500.

Get the JioPhone Next for Just Rs. 500!

Now, as per a report by ET Now, Reliance will release two variants of the JioPhone Next. One of them will be the JioPhone Next Basic model priced at Rs. 5,000, and the other one will be JioPhone Next Advance. It will cost Rs. 7,000.

Moreover, Reliance reportedly aims to sell at least 50 million units of the device in the next 6 months. As a result, the telecom giant has reportedly partnered with various banks and financial institutions such as the State Bank of India, DMI Finance, IDFC First Assure, and Piramal Capital. These banks aim to capitalize on the opportunity and bring business worth Rs 10,000 crores. How, you ask?

To ease the buying process for low-income customers in India, Reliance will reportedly offer easy-EMI options through the above banks and institutions on the JioPhone Next. As a result, customers will have to pay only 10 percent of the total price of the JioPhone Next to get the device. They can pay the rest of the amount via EMIs over a period of time.

Hence, if you were planning to get the JioPhone Next once it launches in the market next week, I’m sure you would be happy to hear that you can get the base model by paying just Rs. 500 and the higher-end model for Rs. 700.

JioPhone Next: Key Specs and Features

Now, coming to some of the confirmed key features of JioPhone Next, the device will boast a 5.5-inch HD+ display with touch support. It will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset that will be paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of eMMC 4.5 storage. The device will run a custom version of Android 11 (Go Edition) out-of-the-box.

As for the cameras, the device will come with a single 13MP camera at the back and an 8MP selfie snapper at the front. There will also be a 2,500mAh battery inside. Moreover, the JioPhone Next will support 4G networks for improved connection and data speeds. There’s also a rumor that the device might be locked to Jio’s network. The device will also offer other features like automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, and voice assistant support.

So, if you are looking to buy your first Android smartphone with 4G support or looking for a simple phone for, say your grandparents or parents, you can pre-book the JioPhone Next and get it for just Rs 500. Pre-bookings will reportedly go live soon ahead of the September 10 launch in India.