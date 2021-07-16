After launching its Back to School discount program in the US a month ago, Apple has expanded the said program to India. The Back to School program aims to offer various Apple products, including iPads, MacBooks, and Mac Mini devices, at discounted prices, particularly to students. On top of that, students buying new iPad models or MacBook models will get free AirPods.

Apple Back to School Offers in India

The Cupertino giant introduced the Back to School program in India to help support digital education. As part of the program, students will get a 20% discount on Apple Care+ when buying new products at discounted prices.

However, amongst other offers, the most eye-grabbing deal is the free AirPods offer. The said offer applies to an array of Apple devices, including iPad Pro models, iPad Air models, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models, iMac models, Mac Pro models, and Mac Mini models. So, upon buying any of these devices, students will be eligible to get first-gen AirPods worth Rs 14,900 for free.

The first-gen AirPods come with a non-wireless-charging case. So, if any student wants to upgrade to the second-gen AirPods that come with a wireless charging case or even the ANC-enabled AirPods Pro, they can do so by paying an additional Rs 4,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Furthermore, there are discount offers on the Apple Pencil and other education-centric accessories. Plus, eligible students will also be able to enjoy an Apple Music subscription, worth Rs 99/ month, at Rs 49/ month along with a free Apple TV+ subscription.

Eligibility and Availability

Now, do keep in mind that these offers are exclusive to students and Apple will verify that through a Unidays registration. So, if you are a student of a school or a university, you will need to register for verification on the Unidays platform with a registered student ID and the address of your school or university. Once Apple verifies that you are really a student of a registered educational organization, it will make your Apple account eligible for the educational pricing offers. You can register for verification on Unidays from here.

The Back to School offer is currently available on Apple’s official online store in India. The offers, as aforementioned, are only for students and teachers. The promotion kicked off in India today and will be available until 27 September 2021. So, if you are not a student, you won’t be eligible for the discounts or the free AirPods. In that case, you can check out the Apple Days event offers, which are currently live on Amazon India.