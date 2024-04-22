Honkai Star Rail to Get a New Permanent Game Mode Offering 720 Stellar Jades

Honkai Star Rail’s latest edition of Developer Radio: Voice of the Galaxy just released and it is packed with juicy new information from the upcoming 2.3 version. The developers revealed that a new permanent game mode is coming in the HSR 2.3 version and it will run alongside Memory of Chaos and Pure Fiction. The new game mode is named Apocalyptic Shadow and in this new game, “Trailblazers must face materializations of the Finality and defeat bosses they have faced before”. Image Courtesy: Honkai Impact 3rd

Finality is one of the paths of Honkai Star Rail, and it is finally making an appearance in the game. From what we know so far, the Aeon of Finality is Terminus who moves backward in time and travels across the Universe while murmuring a prophecy that is destined to be fulfilled. Finality can also be related to the Cocoon of Finality in Honkai Impact 3rd, as both games share the same universe.

In this game mode, players will have to defeat bosses they have faced before, but this time the bosses will have different traits. Players will be able to read the boss’s traits before entering the battle to strategize better for the fight. Apocalyptic Shadow will also reward 720 Stellar Jades in each phase, so make sure to complete them every phase.

Image Courtesy: Hoyoverse/Honkai Star Rail

Here is what the new game mode schedule is going to look like after HSR version 2.3:

Apocalyptic Shadow (6 weeks): New phase begins after 2 weeks of Memory of Chaos

New phase begins after 2 weeks of Memory of Chaos Pure Fiction (6 weeks): New phase begins after 2 weeks of Apocalyptic Shadow

New phase begins after 2 weeks of Apocalyptic Shadow Memory of Chaos (6 weeks): New phase begins after 2 weeks of Pure Fiction

Other than the new game mode, the Developer Radio episode also revealed many new QoL changes. Players will now be able to set up their teams in advance and will be able to quickly bring up their preset teams and enter the game directly.

A new feature will also allow players to drag and drop characters between the two nodes, to make the process much quicker. Also, Trailblazers will be able to view the team setups of their friends used for clearing the Pure Fiction and Forgotten Hall stages. Future updates will also reveal key stats like Relics and Light Cones.