Honkai Star Rail Has Possibly Revealed 5-star Tingyun’s Drip Marketing Date

Honkai Star Rail 2.6 Livestream is only a couple of days away from broadcast, and this means the season of the next version’s drip marketing is on us. The first HSR 2.7 Drip Marketing has already been made, and it is no other than Sunday, the villain behind the Penacony incident who is likely seeking to change his ways by joining the Trailblazer. The second half of the Drip Marketing is expected to be the new 5-star form of Tingyun. Normally, both the Drip Marketing is released one after the other, but as Sunday’s drip marketing was released early by mistake, Hoyoverse has informed the community of the possible 5-star Tingyun’s Drip Marketing date. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot

Honkai Star Rail replied on their Sunday Drip Marketing earlier today that version 2.7’s second part Extraterrestrial Satellite Communication will be released on October 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM (UTC + 8). October 11th is also the date of the HSR 2.6 Livestream so the Drip Marketing will likely release after the Special Program finishes, which is how it is normally done with only this time as the exception.

Image Courtesy: X (Screenshot taken by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

The 2nd part of the 2.7 Drip Marketing is expected to be the new 5-star form of Tingyun, which has been leaked to be a Nihility character with the Fire damage type. Tingyun was previously assumed killed by Phantylia during the Ambrosial Arbor incident. However, version 2.5 Trailblazing Mission ended on a cliffhanger while hinting at Tingyun’s revival by Ruan Mei. The upcoming 2.7 livestream will likely hold some sneak peek at the upcoming plotline of Tingyun’s revival, including revealing her new form, which is likely why Hoyoverse is saving her Drip Marketing for after the Livestream ends.

However, the Honkai Star Rail community is not quite thrilled by this tweet, as many of them were waiting to see Tingyun’s new form. Tell us what you think about the delay for the 2nd part of the 2.7 Drip Marketing. Also, give us your fan theories on Tingyun’s revival and Sunday and Ruan Mei’s involvement in this story.