Honkai Star Rail 2.2 released some of the best music introduced so far in the game, and one of them is “Hope is the Thing with Feathers.” This OST features during the ending battle with Harmonious Choir The Great Septimus and Sunday. The song does an amazing job of lifting the experience of the fight, and it is available as a Phonograph disk in the game. The disk can be used to play the OST in the Astral Express. Here is the “Hope is the Thing with Feathers” location and how to play it in the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail.

Hope is the Thing With Feathers Location in HSR

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

The songs Hope is the Thing with Feathers and Sway to My Beat in Cosmos can be found together in Golden Hour of Penacony. Head to the Staircase east of the Clockie Statue. There should be a clockie puzzle next to the location if you haven’t already completed it. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Next, listen to the Vexed Pepeshi Guest and Lonely Intellitron Guest near the stairs. Go through the conversation, until the Mysterious Dreamchaser appears and tries to sell you Robin’s latest album. He will try to sell you the song at an exorbitant price. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Continue the conversation and select the “I’m going to snitch you out to the Bloodhound Family dialogue” option. Now, turn around and find the Bloodhound Family member standing near the stairs. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Speak with the Bloodhound Family member and inform him about the illegal sale of Robin’s album by the Mysterious Dreamchaser. Now head back to the Mysterious Dreamchaser and start the conversation again. Tell him that you are turning him in, and then the Bloodhound Family members will appear behind you. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Continue the conversation until the Mysterious Dream chaser is arrested. The Bloodhound Family will then reward you with the Hope is the Thing with Feathers and Sway to My Beat in Cosmos OSTs for helping them apprehend the culprit.

How to Play Hope is the Thing with Feathers in HSR

Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

After you have acquired the Hope is the thing with Feathers OST, teleport to the Astral Express. Inside the express, locate the Phonograph located opposite the item synthesizer. Interact with the Phonograph and select the Penacony Disk option from the left side. Image Courtesy: In-game Screenshot (Captured by Sanmay Chakrabarti)

Now, look for the Hope is the Thing with Feathers song on the right side. Here you can play the music, or set it as the Coach Music. Select the Set Coach Music option to set the Hope is the Thing with Feathers OST as the coach music of the Astral Express. Similarly, you can play other collected songs here in the Phonograph, or set them as the coach music.