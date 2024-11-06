Hogwarts Legacy 2 in Development with Warner Bros. Games; Will Connect to the HBO Series

It’s Harry Potter season again and we have some good news for the fans of Hogwarts Legacy. Yes, it seems a sequel to the top-selling Harry Potter game is already being brewed at the Leaky Cauldron. Reports now claim that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is a ‘very big priority’ at Warner Bros. Games as the game is already under development.

As per a Variety report, “Warner Bros. Games is at work on a video game sequel to “Hogwarts Legacy,” which is a “very big priority” for Warner Bros. Discovery’s C-suite.” The report further claims that the game has crossed 30 million units sold as of last month. We have also seen Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (review) release this August with a decent response. However, it is undeniable that Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the biggest video game releases for the brand since WB started handing out the license.

Given the original game’s success, it makes sense to prioritize this project. Earlier in an interview, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said, “Obviously, a successor to Hogwarts Legacy is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road”. Last year, we also saw a leak from an X user claiming that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is already in development.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 Will Focus on the Harry Potter Series

Although the original game had its own plot, we also have more details on how the sequel will turn out. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment President David Haddad says that the upcoming sequel will be focused surrounding the HBO Harry Potter series. This means that we will get a lot of story elements from the books and the original plot of the wizarding world.

We already know that the HP series on HBO will be released in 2026. If it happens, I think the game will get more important characters from the books and we might get a better wizarding world experience in the sequel. Nonetheless, any news related to Harry Potter and the Wizarding World in video games seems exciting after how Hogwarts Legacy executed the gameplay.

Are you excited about Hogwarts Legacy 2? Share your thoughts on WB games making it a ‘very big priority’ project in the comments below.