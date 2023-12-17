Season 2 of Hell’s Paradise Anime Teased at Jump Festa 2024

Thanks to MAPPA’s amazing animation, the introductory season of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku was a massive success. The first season concluded in July this year, and the rumors of Season 2 being in production started to circulate. However, there is no need to look at leaks anymore, as alongside the Chainsaw Man Reze arc movie, MAPPA has teased the second season of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku at Jump Festa 2024.

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2 Key Visual

Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is a memorable shonen anime as it incorporates a treasure hunt-esque story with entertaining elements. These factors contributed to the success of the debut season of the anime and, in turn, paved the way for season 2. Now, MAPPA has only shared a teaser visual for the upcoming season. The release date for Hell’s Paradise Season 2 has not been revealed yet. ───────────────



命以外全て懸ける──



TVアニメ『#地獄楽』

第二期ティザービジュアル公開 🔥



🔗 https://t.co/BqSw4BDZHW#地獄楽アニメ#jigokuraku #hellsparadise #MAPPA pic.twitter.com/UoTD7oKfPh— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) December 17, 2023

The Plot of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2

The first season of the anime was adapted until the Lord Tensen Arc (up to manga chapter 59. Thus, the second season will most likely adapt the next arc, titled Hōrai Arc (chapters 60–110). Here is the plot of the respective arc:

Knowing the dangers that lies ahead, the surviving criminals and executioners join forces to defeat Lord Tensen, acquire the Elixir of Life, and escape the island. The situation worsens with the arrival of the second landing party and one of the members of Lord Tensen, Zhu Jin, using the Banko to take over Hōrai.

Additionally, a new cast member has been revealed by the staff for season 2. His name is Yamada Asaemon Shugen, and he will be voiced by Ryouta Suzuki (known for Yuu Ishigami in Kaguya Sama and Ryuusui in Dr. Stone) ◤◢◤キャスト解禁！◢◤◢



山田浅ェ門殊現 役

#鈴木崚汰

【@ryt_suzuki】

＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿#地獄楽アニメ



＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿#地獄楽アニメ

▼鈴木さんのコメントはこちら🪷 pic.twitter.com/gdDwbSMJXp— 『地獄楽』公式 (@jplus_jigokurak) December 17, 2023

It looks like the battle between Gabimaru and the team against Lord Tense will be the centerpiece of the next season. There is only one more mini-arc after this, which will likely serve as the epilogue to the series.

For those who are not aware, Hell’s Paradise is a short manga and has already concluded. Therefore, it will be easier for MAPPA to complete the anime with season 3. That said, are you looking forward to season 2 of Hell’s Paradise? Let us know in the comments below.