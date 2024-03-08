Helldivers 2 Gets a New Warbond; New Weapons and Armor Introduced

As the war against Terminids and Automatons rages on in Helldivers 2, Arrowhead Studios has realized that you will need more than willpower to get this done. As such, the brains of Super Earth have cooked up a new Warbond. Titled “Cutting Edge“, the new Warbond introduces a nice set of experimental weapons and armor to the game. Let’s talk about it below!

Image Courtesy: Arrowhead Studios/Helldivers 2

The Cutting Edge WQarbond brings in three unique armor sets under the Experimental EX lines. The first one is the EX-03 Prototype 3, which is a rubber-insulated armor, the EX-16 Prototype 16, and the EX-00 Prototype X. All three armors have that unique rugged look to them. Judging by the images, they might be classified between light, medium, and heavy.

The Warbond will also give access to three brand-new weapons. This includes a new laser rifle called LAS-16 Sickle, a new shotgun called SG-80 Punisher Plasma, and a new shockgun called ARC-12 Blitzer. It doesn’t end there. You also get a new laser-based handgun called LAS-7 Dagger and a new grenade called G-23 Stun.

Judging by the entire kit, it seems the new Warbond for Helldivers 2 is inclined towards the Automaton battlefield. Most of the guns available with the upcoming battle pass have properties that can topple enemies from the rogue robot faction. Regardless, as the fight on Tien Kwan continues to free the mechs, this new Warbond will surely add an edge on the battlefield.

Introduced through the official PS Blog, the new warbond will launch for PS5 and PC versions of Helldivers on March 14. Like the previous Warbonds, players can purchase it through Super Credit. Arrowhead Studios previously confirmed the Warbond won’t expire. So, you don’t have to experience FOMO and buy it outright.

So, what are your thoughts about the new Warbond? Do you plan on buying Super Credits and getting it? Let us know in the comments below.