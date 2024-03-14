Home > News > Helldivers 2 Slyly Adds in Flying Bugs, While CEO Denies Its Existence

Helldivers 2 adds new bugs to the game
In Short
  • Some players have noticed a new flying Terminid enemy that swarms the players on the bug-ridden planets.
  • On the flip side, the Arrowhead Studios CEO denies the existence of these enemies, citing that bugs cannot fly.
  • Players are left wondering if the well-loved video game CEO has been hijacked by a smart Terminid.

Killing bugs has become democracy’s favorite pastime, thanks to Helldivers 2. The co-op third-person shooter has gained a lot of popularity over its unique ways of introducing new stuff to the game. Be it the jarring experience in Mavelon Creek, the collected push to get the mechs in-game, or the current major order to take out bugs in four different planets, all of it has been fun.

As our fellow divers are busy taking out bugs on four different planets, they have noticed a new breed of Terminid. But is it true? As noticed by Reddit user u/Projectpatdc, a new type of Terminid can be seen swarming a planet.

Flying terminid
Image Courtesy: u/Projectpatdc via Reddit

While we would remain unfazed, it turns out this bug can actually fly. Yes, these have wings, and they are an absolute annoyance unless you have a laser guard dog backpack.

When the video first started making its rounds, Arrowhead Studios CEO Johan Pilestedt denied its existence. In a post on his personal X account (formerly Twitter), he officially refuted the claims and clarified that “bugs cannot fly.” However, the video says otherwise!

Some keen-eyed players have also pointed out that these new Terminid breeds are already available on the cover art of Helldivers 2. As you can see, they are located at the top right of the artwork. So, either our Arrowhead CEO is having fun with the Helldivers, or he got replaced by a smart Terminid that can type and converse.

Helldivers 2 cover hides the new terminid type
Image Courtesy: Arrowhead Studios/Helldivers 2

Regardless, it has been a long time since we’ve seen such an intelligent way of introducing new content to the game. Off the top of my mind, the best I can remember is Fortnite doing something like this for a while.

So, did you encounter these supposed new flying bugs in Helldivers 2? Let us know in the comments below.

