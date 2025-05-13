Helldivers 2 Galactic Emergency Update Adds New Enemy Types, Loadout Customizations, and More

The latest Helldivers 2 Galactic Emergency update marks a major shift in the war effort. Yes, Helldivers 2 has released a major new update to the game, introducing new enemy types, weapon customization and progression, and making changes to the Superstore. The new Patch 01.003.000 is out now across PC and PS5. Here is everything new added in the Helldivers 2 Galactic Emergency update.

Illuminate Forces Launch Full-Scale Assault

The new update for Helldivers 2 was revealed with the Galactic Emergency trailer and a PlayStation blog. The Illuminate have stepped up their assault, unleashing terrifying new enemies across the galaxy. The latest Helldivers 2 enemies are the Stingray, a jet fighter that rains down devastating strafing runs from above, and the Crescent Overseer, which bombards Helldivers even when they take cover.

Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Most disturbing of all is the emergence of the Fleshmob, a twisted, failed experiment made from Voteless’s body parts that has turned into a brute-force monster built for war. Larger enemy ships have also been spotted, but their full capabilities remain a mystery. One thing’s certain: you can’t afford to underestimate this threat.

To deal with these new Illuminate enemies, a new armory is required. Surviving these new enemy types won’t be hard, as new weapon customizations are also here.

Weapon Customization and Progression

With the Galactic Emergency update now live, Helldivers can access a powerful new weapon customization system covering most primary weapons. As you complete missions, your weapons level up, unlocking attachments you can grab using Requisition. On top of that, new personalization options are here like never before.

From fine-tuning sights for better accuracy to adjusting magazines, muzzles, and under-barrel attachments for handling and performance, you’re fully in control of how your weapons feel and function in combat. You can even customize the look of your Helldivers 2 weapons loadout, making your go-to primary stand out and perform like never before.

Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Image Credit: Arrowhead Game Studios

Super Earth has unlocked a new batch of weapon patterns, drawing inspiration from past Warbonds like Viper Commandos, Freedom’s Flame, Chemical Agents, and Truth Enforcers. These cosmetics will help squads stand out and coordinate better during missions. All patterns go live on May 15, 2025, with the launch of the Masters of Ceremony Warbond.

The Superstore has been expanded to support the massive Helldivers 2 Galactic Emergency update. You no longer have to wait for gear rotations as everything previously released is now always available. If you missed an item before, now’s your chance to gear up and head into battle fully equipped.

Are you excited for the Helldivers 2 Galactic Emergency update? Share your thoughts on the major update in the comments.