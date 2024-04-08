Helldivers 2 Dethrones Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in Sales for the Second Time in the UK

It seems like democracy is reaching more people day by day. According to the GSD data published by GI.biz, we have all the sales numbers for physical and digital games in the UK. Interestingly enough, the report has revealed that Helldivers 2 was the best-selling video game for two consecutive months in a row in the UK. However, what’s more amazing is that it dethroned Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (review).

According to the report, sales for the game are outpacing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in the UK after eight weeks on the market. This, however, may happen because both games are very different. Spider-Man 2’s only retail price of £70 on PS5 can be a big contributing factor. On the other hand, Helldivers 2 is available on both PS5 and PC at a lower price.

While Helldivers 2 stayed on the top of the hill, the month focused on the RPG giants’ debut. On the one hand, it was Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and on the other hand, it was Capcom’s Dragon’s Dogma 2 (review). Capcom’s dragon adventure game outpaced the JRPG adventure by a narrow margin. However, it is worth noting that Dragon’s Dogma 2 launched near the latter half of March.

Top 10 Sold Games in the UK in March 2024 (GSD)

These numbers also complement how the Steam activity of Helldivers 2 has been stable at 200K over the month. Here is the list of the top 10 games sold in the UK, according to GSD data:

Helldivers 2 (Sony) EA Sports FC 24 (EA) Dragon’s Dogma 2 (Capcom) WWE 2K24 (2K Games) Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (Square Enix) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege (Ubisoft) Command & Conquer: Generals (EA) Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) Command & Conquer: Red Alert 2 (EA)

The total number of PC and console games sold across the UK in March was 3.65 million, a significant rise of 26% over the same period in 2023. PS5 sales were number one in the hardware selling department, a 25% increase over February. On the other hand, 117,000 game consoles were sold in the UK in March.

It seems Helldivers 2 is here to rule the Department of live service with its upcoming ‘Democratic Detonation‘ update too. What do you think about Helldivers 2 dethroning Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in sales? Share your thoughts in the comments below!