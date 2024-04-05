Helldivers 2 “Democratic Detonation” Warbond Drops in with More Firepower

Helldivers 2 is no stranger to the ever-lasting fight for democracy. While we started out sweet, Arrowhead claims the time for stealth is now over. In a recent Playstation Blog announcement, the game declared a new Warbond dropping into Helldivers on 11 April. Packing a plethora of new weapons and armor, the Premium Warbond “Democratic Detonation” packs a lot of stuff. Let’s talk about it below.

All New Weapons and Armors in Democratic Detonation

The new premium warbond comes with an assortment of new primary, secondary, and additional utility weapons. While some pack penetrative power, others shoot exploding bolts. Here are all the new weapons added to Helldivers 2:

BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle : A rifle penetrating armor and is great against smaller groups.

: A rifle penetrating armor and is great against smaller groups. R-36 Eruptor Rifle : A Bolt rifle that can fire shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. Keep your distance if you want to keep your face.

: A Bolt rifle that can fire shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact. Keep your distance if you want to keep your face. CB-9 Exploding Crossbow : Shoot exploding bolts that deal maximum damage but are hard to aim due to gravity.

: Shoot exploding bolts that deal maximum damage but are hard to aim due to gravity. G-123 Thermite Grenade : A thermite that sticks until it toasts someone to 2000°C.

: A thermite that sticks until it toasts someone to 2000°C. GP-31 Grenade Pistol : True to its name, this pistol shoots grenades but reloads between shots.

: True to its name, this pistol shoots grenades but reloads between shots. Expert Extraction Pilot Booster: Reduces the time taken for the extraction shuttle to reach the extraction beacon.

With great firepower comes the need for greater defence. In addition to all the weapons above, the new premium warbond comes with some solid armor. This includes:

FS-55 Devastator : Heavy Armor

: Heavy Armor CE-27 Ground Breaker : Medium Armor

: Medium Armor CE-07 Demolition Specialist: Light Armor

Additionally, you get some new fashionable capes to pair your new armor with. These include the Harbinger of True Equality, Eagle’s Fury, and Freedom’s Tapestry are the brand-new capes you can choose from. Some sweet emotes will also be there to complement your fashion. With all the new things, the Democratic Detonation warbond looks fun and exciting.

Helldivers 2 fans must wait until April 11th to see Democratic Detonation in Destroyer’s Acquisitions panel. Are you excited about all the new things in this Premium Warbond of Helldivers 2? Share your thoughts in the comments below!