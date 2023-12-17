Haikyuu Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump Movie Trailer Released

It’s been a while since the last season of Haikyuu!! was released. As the series was approaching its grand conclusion, the production team announced that the epic finale would be released as two movies. Ever since then, they have been silent about the project for a while. Fortunately, the first installment of the two-part movie was announced with a key visual and release date this year. Fast forward, and we have got an amazing trailer for the first Haikyuu movie, which is titled “Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump,” at Jump Festa 2024.

Instead of moving forward with a fifth season, the production team of Haikyuu decided to go with a final movie, which will be released in two parts. To be honest, we would have loved to get it as a new season instead of waiting for two movies. However, if they can serve the movie as smoothly as the Karasuno team serves, what’s stopping them, eh?

With that, check out the trailer for the upcoming Part 1, titled Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump. The theme song “Orange” is performed by SPYAIR. It is all set to premiere on February 16, 2024 in Japan (there is no word about the international release at this moment).

After triumphing against Inarizaki High, Team Karasuno is now going to battle against their friends from Nekoma High in the third round of the Tokyo Nationals. It’s hard to take sides, as the majority of us love both of the teams. But as presented in the trailer, it’s going to be an emotional match full of highs and lows for our beloved characters.

Which team is going to make the cut? We will find that out next year! That said, whose side are you on in this most-awaited showdown? Let us know in the comments below.