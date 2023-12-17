Dandadan Anime Release Window Announced with a New Trailer!

A few weeks ago, the anime adaptation of the unconventional manga Dandadan by Yukinobu Tatsu was announced. While only the production staff and a glimpse of the anime were revealed, we were left to wonder who would lend their voices to the cool characters of Dandadan. Now, we don’t have to wait anymore as a new trailer has been released at Jump Festa 2024 along with the confirmation of its release window. Keep reading to learn all the details about the Dandadan anime project, such as the voice actors of the main cast, release date, etc.

Dandadan Brand-New Characters PV Released!

The main cast of voice actors, which includes One Piece’s famed Mayumi Tanaka (Luffy) and Kazuya Nakai (Zoro), has been unveiled in the character promotional video for Dandadan. Furthermore, we still don’t know the exact release date of the Dandadan anime. However, we do know that Dandadan anime is all set to be released in October 2024, according to the latest information revealed in the teaser. You can see the amazing teaser trailer here:

Well, looking at yet another teaser serves as a testament to how amazing the Dandadan anime’s visuals are! It reminds me of Mob Psycho 100 in a way; don’t you feel the same? A sneak peek of the voices of the main cast was also shown, which confirmed the list of talented voice actors working on this anime. You can read about them in the below section. I can’t wait to see this strange anime next year!

Main Cast of Dandadan Anime

Image Courtesy: Dandadan by Science Saru (X)

The character voice PV unveiled the great Japanese voice actors who have joined hands with Science Saru to bring the best out of this anime. They are:

Momo ​Ayase by Shion Wakayama (known for Takina Inoue in Lycoris Recoil)

(known for Takina Inoue in Lycoris Recoil) Ken Takakura by Natsuki Hanae (known for Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul and Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer)

(known for Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul and Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer) Turbo ​​Granny by Mayumi Tanaka (known for Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece)

(known for Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece) Serpo Alien by Kazuya Nakai (known for Zoro in One Piece)

That’s everything we know about the Dandadan anime right now. We are looking forward to more reveals, as the anime has been confirmed to air in October next year. We will know more about the exact release date of the Dandadan anime soon.

That said, what do you think about the selection of the voice actors for the main cast? I think it’s damn perfect to have famous voice actors join this soon-to-be-great Shonen anime. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.