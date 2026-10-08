GTA 6 Merch Collection Revealed with Vice City-Inspired Apparel

After revealing GTA 6’s radio stations earlier today, Rockstar has unveiled its new GTA 6 merch collection, featuring multiple Vice City-inspired apparel items, accessories, and collectibles. Dubbed “Grand Theft Auto VI Collection,” it’s now available for players to purchase exclusively through the Rockstar Store.

According to Rockstar’s latest blog, the GTA 6 merch collection includes an assortment of cotton tees, baseball caps with the “GTA VI” logo, canvas totes, and collectibles like a Vice City-themed money clip, lighter, and a keychain. Here are some of the merchandise featured in the catalog:

Merch Price T-Shirts $29.99 Baseball Caps $29.99 Tote Bags $39.99 Money Clip $24.99 Vice City Lighter $39.99 Keychain $19.99

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

It’s a bit pricey, as buying two GTA 6 tote bags will get you the Standard Edition itself. Shell out 20 bucks more and you’ll have the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition in your pocket. However, this merch collection is for the Rockstar diehards who want to give their wardrobe a full Vice City makeover.

Speaking of the merch collection itself, players can choose among heavyweight tees with the “GTA VI” logo or Macca the Gator-inspired tees, the TV mascot who last appeared in the $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. The Flexfit Hats, meanwhile, sport the “GTA VI” logo and come in blue, pink, and black, matching the tees.

Next up are the GTA 6 collectibles, including a two-sided Money Clip, a chrome refillable Zippo Lighter, and a metal Keychain, along with blue and pink Canvas Tote Bags. You can check out the entire collection in detail with our GTA 6 merch guide.

Rockstar sent similar GTA 6 merch to content creators in the last week of September, leading many players to think the studio would drop the official collection in the first week of October. Well, better late than never. That said, what do you think about the collection? Let us know.