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GTA 6 Merch Collection Revealed with Vice City-Inspired Apparel

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The GTA 6 merch collection with tees, baseball caps, and collectibles.
Image Credit: Rockstar Games
In Short
  • Rockstar has officially launched the GTA 6 merch collection on their exclusive store.
  • The catalog features Vice City and Macca the Gator-themed apparel, accessories, and collectibles.
  • Prices for the GTA 6 merch in the collection range from $19.99 to $39.99.
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After revealing GTA 6’s radio stations earlier today, Rockstar has unveiled its new GTA 6 merch collection, featuring multiple Vice City-inspired apparel items, accessories, and collectibles. Dubbed “Grand Theft Auto VI Collection,” it’s now available for players to purchase exclusively through the Rockstar Store.

According to Rockstar’s latest blog, the GTA 6 merch collection includes an assortment of cotton tees, baseball caps with the “GTA VI” logo, canvas totes, and collectibles like a Vice City-themed money clip, lighter, and a keychain. Here are some of the merchandise featured in the catalog:

MerchPrice
T-Shirts$29.99
Baseball Caps$29.99
Tote Bags$39.99
Money Clip$24.99
Vice City Lighter$39.99
Keychain$19.99
  • GTA 6 tee.
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games
  • GTA 6 Baseball Caps.
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games
  • GTA 6 collectibles merch collection.
    Image Credit: Rockstar Games

It’s a bit pricey, as buying two GTA 6 tote bags will get you the Standard Edition itself. Shell out 20 bucks more and you’ll have the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition in your pocket. However, this merch collection is for the Rockstar diehards who want to give their wardrobe a full Vice City makeover.

Speaking of the merch collection itself, players can choose among heavyweight tees with the “GTA VI” logo or Macca the Gator-inspired tees, the TV mascot who last appeared in the $400 GTA 6 Collector’s Edition. The Flexfit Hats, meanwhile, sport the “GTA VI” logo and come in blue, pink, and black, matching the tees.

Next up are the GTA 6 collectibles, including a two-sided Money Clip, a chrome refillable Zippo Lighter, and a metal Keychain, along with blue and pink Canvas Tote Bags. You can check out the entire collection in detail with our GTA 6 merch guide.

Rockstar sent similar GTA 6 merch to content creators in the last week of September, leading many players to think the studio would drop the official collection in the first week of October. Well, better late than never. That said, what do you think about the collection? Let us know.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

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