Home > News > Rockstar Is Sending New GTA 6 Merch to Content Creators Ahead of a Potential Thursday Reveal

Rockstar Is Sending New GTA 6 Merch to Content Creators Ahead of a Potential Thursday Reveal

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
GTA 6 merch package as revealed by creator TmarTn (left), Lucia enjoying a drink in GTA 6 (right).
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • Rockstar has sent GTA 6 merch packages to multiple content creators, potentially signalling another merch drop this Thursday, October 1, 2026.
  • The GTA 6 merch package includes Vice City-themed items such as a Goodtime State shirt, a GTA 6 tote bag, stickers, a Rockstar Games cap, and more.
  • Rockstar has released GTA 6-related content every Thursday, starting with the Extended Look on August 27 and the Collector’s Edition last week.
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Rockstar is slowly ramping up its GTA 6 marketing, sending merch packages to multiple content creators, potentially signaling another drop this Thursday, October 1, 2026. YouTubers such as TmarTn and Hollow have received the package and publicly revealed its contents, which include a variety of Vice City-themed goodies.

According to TmarTn’s video on YouTube, the GTA 6 merch package includes the following themed items:

  • Rockstar Games blue cap with logo
  • Goodtime State shirt with the Vice City logo
  • GTA 6 Zippo lighter
  • GTA 6 blue tote bag with the “VI” logo
  • GTA 6 and Rockstar Games stickers
Contents of the GTA 6 merch package, received by YouTuber TmarTn from Rockstar.
Image Credit: YouTube/@TmarTn2

Some items in the creator packages also appeared in last week’s GTA 6 merch leak, which revealed more than 20 products tied to Rockstar’s upcoming game. Rockstar hasn’t revealed their prices or how fans can buy them yet, but the timing is certainly interesting.

For the past few weeks, the studio has been dropping multiple GTA 6-themed items to market the game. Earlier in September, Rockstar revealed the limited-edition GTA 6 PS5 controllers on September 3, which was a Thursday. The following Thursday, PlayStation opened pre-orders for the controller.

The following Thursday, September 17, Rockstar announced the official GTA 6 music album, featuring artists such as Travis Scott, Metro Boomin, and more. Then, on September 24, we got our first look at the GTA 6 Collector’s Edition, which received a mostly negative reception for offering a collection of Macca the Gator trinkets instead of a GTA 6 disc itself.

With Rockstar now sending GTA 6 merch packages to creators, the studio could continue its Thursday rollout this October 1, especially with the November 19 release date now less than two months away. There’s no reason to believe the studio will ditch the pattern it has followed over the past couple of weeks, starting with the GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix on Thursday, August 27.

That said, do you think Rockstar will drop new GTA 6 merch featured in the creator package publicly on Thursday? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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