GTA 6’s New YouTube Ads Have Fans Convinced Trailer 3 Is Coming Soon

It’s a new day, and Rockstar’s latest GTA 6 YouTube marketing has fans reaching for their Trailer 3 delusion once again. YouTube is currently promoting a brand-new “There’s more to GTA VI on YouTube” ad across Instagram and Facebook, possibly signalling more GTA 6 content or a new trailer.

X user Zay shared images of the new promotion, which also features a slightly altered artwork of Jason and Lucia in GTA 6. The original artwork shows Lucia with her pistol on Jason’s shoulder, but the new GTA 6 YouTube ad doesn’t have the weapon.

Most players now think Rockstar could be teasing GTA 6 Trailer 3 with its new YouTube ad, especially since the studio wouldn’t need to promote something as simple as watching a playthrough. The first two trailers debuted on YouTube, so fans expect something more exclusive, like the GTA 6 Extended Look.

Image Credit: X/@iGrandTheftAuto

Rockstar has consistently dropped new GTA 6 content every Thursday, announcing both the GTA 6 music album and the controversial GTA 6 Collector’s Edition on back-to-back Thursdays in late September. With this new YouTube ad, they could definitely be teasing a new GTA 6 trailer, or something else entirely.

The new YouTube ads could also signal new music videos for the songs from the GTA 6 artists featured on its 34-track album. However, I think I speak for everyone when I say we’d rather have a new trailer.

Remember, GTA 6 releases on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with pre-loads starting a week earlier on November 12. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if Rockstar drops Trailer 3 on one of the upcoming Thursdays to launch. Rockstar also released Red Dead Redemption 2’s final trailer just eight days before its October 26, 2018 launch.

We’re entering the final stretch of Rockstar’s aggressive GTA 6 marketing. So, if we go off that, the studio will definitely release a new GTA 6 trailer on YouTube sometime in early-to-mid November. That said, do you think the new GTA 6 YouTube ads signal a third trailer?